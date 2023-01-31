USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Achieves $42.71 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.71 billion and approximately $3.29 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002720 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00400593 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.06 or 0.28116361 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00587218 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,704,398,967 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
