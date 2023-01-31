Vai (VAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,526.67

Vai (VAI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and $4,526.67 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.