Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Short Interest Update

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valaris has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

