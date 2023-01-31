Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $25.01

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $25.77. Valhi shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 2,256 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $719.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 6.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.