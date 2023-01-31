Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 15,800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

D traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 940,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

