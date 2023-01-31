Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.34. 1,515,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

