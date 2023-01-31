Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,794,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,133,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 4,352,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,669,361. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.