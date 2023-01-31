Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. 399,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,229. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.