Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,403 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409,249 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 6,003,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

