Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 700.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 692,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,130. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

