Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 2,477,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,085,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

