Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $176.80. 1,707,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,602. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.06. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

