Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VLUE stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,158 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

