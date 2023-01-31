VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,743 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

