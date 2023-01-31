Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.62. 173,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,675. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.