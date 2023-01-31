Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.04. 107,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.