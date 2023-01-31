Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. 1,143,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,134. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.