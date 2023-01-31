Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 65,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 62,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fairfield University now owns 541,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. 2,054,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,246,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

