Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.21. The stock had a trading volume of 345,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,700. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

