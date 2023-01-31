Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 134,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

