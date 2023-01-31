Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $109.64. The stock had a trading volume of 202,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

