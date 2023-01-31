Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% in the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $346.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,090. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.57 and a 200-day moving average of $338.40.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

