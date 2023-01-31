Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 121,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,770. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

