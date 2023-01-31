Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.49. 178,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,624. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

