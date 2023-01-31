Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,377. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

