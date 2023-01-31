Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 37.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $220,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $201.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

