Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 12.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 192,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

