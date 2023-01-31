Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Down 6.1%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 1,224,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,506,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $227.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 2,212 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $43,111.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,741.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.