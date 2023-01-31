Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

