VIBE Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $578,839.94 and $907.97 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

