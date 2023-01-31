VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $569,580.79 and $234.61 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00397947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,424.44 or 0.27932977 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00590231 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

