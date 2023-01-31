Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $40.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 342,349 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

