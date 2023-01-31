Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $22.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.