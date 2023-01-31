Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Visa stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,717. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The company has a market cap of $431.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average is $205.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

