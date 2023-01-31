Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.12. The company has a market capitalization of $433.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

