Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 10,618 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

