Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $218.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

