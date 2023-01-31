Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.