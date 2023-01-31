Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,995 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 110,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

