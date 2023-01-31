Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409,137 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 389,678 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 114,216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08.

