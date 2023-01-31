Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Stock Holdings Increased by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,881 shares during the period. Vista Energy makes up approximately 6.0% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 51.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Vista Energy stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 125,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,423. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

