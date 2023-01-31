Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 382,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,759. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

