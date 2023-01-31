VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VZIO. Stephens lowered their price target on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.89.

VZIO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.42.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

