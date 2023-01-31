voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of VJET opened at $2.26 on Friday. voxeljet has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

