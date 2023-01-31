Voya Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,089,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

