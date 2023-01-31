Voya Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.
Voya Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
Voya Financial Stock Performance
Shares of VOYA opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial
In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,089,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
