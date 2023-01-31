Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WJXFF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Wajax has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

