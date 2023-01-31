Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.45. The company had a trading volume of 964,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $384.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.