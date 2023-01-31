Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.