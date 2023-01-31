Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.43

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 31448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

