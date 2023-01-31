Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $220.21. 22,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,529. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

